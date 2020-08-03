Weather

Storms this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cloudy and mild start to Monday morning with temperatures in the mid-60s. As a cold front passes through the state, showers and a few storms will generate this afternoon. Highs Monday will top out in the mid to upper 70s. Monday night will be a cool and refreshing night with lows in the lower 60s.

Great weather will settle in through the next few days with highs Tuesday topping out in the mid-70s with an isolated shower chance. Should get even better by midweek with highs in the mid-70s Wednesday with lots of sunshine! Dry and quiet through Friday highs inching closer to the 80° mark.

A quiet first half of the weekend with an isolated storm chance Saturday with highs warming to the lower 80s with increasing humidity. A good chance of scattered storms Sunday with highs returning to the mid-80s.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Monday’s business headlines

Business /

Google, ADT partnering on home security products

Business /

Notre Dame Cathedral’s organ getting 4-year-long cleaning

International /

Coronavirus is still spreading uncontrolled and one doctor says it’s time for stricter measures

Coronavirus /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.