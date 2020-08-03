Storms this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cloudy and mild start to Monday morning with temperatures in the mid-60s. As a cold front passes through the state, showers and a few storms will generate this afternoon. Highs Monday will top out in the mid to upper 70s. Monday night will be a cool and refreshing night with lows in the lower 60s.

Great weather will settle in through the next few days with highs Tuesday topping out in the mid-70s with an isolated shower chance. Should get even better by midweek with highs in the mid-70s Wednesday with lots of sunshine! Dry and quiet through Friday highs inching closer to the 80° mark.

A quiet first half of the weekend with an isolated storm chance Saturday with highs warming to the lower 80s with increasing humidity. A good chance of scattered storms Sunday with highs returning to the mid-80s.