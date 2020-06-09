Stormy and windy afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A quiet and slightly muggy start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. Leftovers from Cristobal will track through the state this afternoon sparking up storms that could be severe. It’ll also be a windy and warm afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. Sustained winds will be between 25-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. There is a Wind Advisory from 1 pm until 8 pm Tuesday night for our western communities. The main threats with the storms will be damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Storm chances will diminish tonight with lows in the lower 70s.

A few storms possible Thursday with highs cooling to the lower 80s. There is a marginal risk for eastern Indiana for a severe storm but those should be very few and far between. Cooler temperatures for the latter half of the week with highs in the upper 70s with decreasing humidity and lots of sunshine.

This weekend looks fantastic with highs in the mid-70s with mainly sunny skies. Looks like the quiet and comfortable stretch continues through next week with highs in the lower 80s.