Weather

Stormy day ahead

Showers and storms to start off the morning with a few stronger or gusty storms possible. These wll stick around through mid morning. We’ll see a bit of a break mid morning with additional showers and storms developing through the early afternoon. We could squeeze out an isolated severe storm in the metro with a higher risk of severe weather in south east Indiana with damaging winds and an isolated tornado. The severe weather threat will move out by dinner time. Highs today will warm to the lower 60s. As the cold front moves out temperatures wil fall to the lower 20s. Any left over moisture will transition to light snow in northern Indiana.

Friday will be a much colder day with highs in the lower 30s with a few isolated snow flurries north and breezy.

We have a nice turn around this weekend with highs in the mid 40s Saturday. Sunday highs will continue to warm to the lower 50s with some sunshine.

A mild start next week with highs in the upper 40s through mid week with rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs by Thursday will return to the mid 50s.