Stormy heading into the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool and bright start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the lower 60s with a mainly sunny sky. Temperatures will gradually warm to the lower to mid-80s Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Humidity should be low through the afternoon making for a very comfortable day! Cool and clear Thursday night with lows in the lower to mid-60s.

Friday will be a warmer and slightly more humid day with highs in the upper 80s with a better chance of scattered storms during the lunch hour. There is a chance for a stronger to severe storms heading through midday. A nice long break from the rain through the afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. Then additional showers and storms will develop through the overnight and early Saturday morning.

Scattered storms will continue through most of the weekend with highs holding in the mid-80s. An unsettled pattern will settle in through most of next week with daily opportunities for storms and highs in the mid-80s.