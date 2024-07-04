Stormy start, calmer finish for July 4th

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few strong storms are possible through this afternoon.

This morning:

We are quiet but very muggy again to start off our Independence Day morning. We’re currently monitoring thunderstorms out into the central plains that will impact our forecast later today.

Thursday:

The storms out in the plains will quickly progress to the east as we roll through the morning, arriving around central Indiana as early as late morning but more than likely into the early to mid-afternoon hours. There is a threat of some strong storms, with damaging winds being the primary concern. There is also a possibility of a quick spin-up of a tornado within the line. We expect the storms to move out by mid-afternoon. There is the potential for some heavy rain, which is much needed across the area, with many areas receiving up to 1/2 an inch to an inch of rainfall.

Meanwhile, temperatures will be a bit cooler. The humidity will remain very high throughout the day, making it feel uncomfortable.

Thursday night:

As we head into the evening hours, we should wind down the widespread rain chances. With that said, we can’t rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm for the evening hours. Bottom line: If you do have some plans to watch fireworks this evening, have a way to check in on radar. There should be many dry areas and dry hours, but there could be a few unlucky areas that do have to deal with a quick shower this evening.

There will be a better chance of more widespread showers rolling through, with another wave pushing through the state overnight.

Friday:

A few showers will linger on early Friday morning, but that will gradually improve as we progress from late morning through midday. We’ll have partly cloudy skies for your Friday afternoon and highs into the low to mid 80s.

This weekend:

The weekend looks wonderful with dry air in place. Saturday looks sunny and less humid, with highs around 80. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer but still nice, with highs into the mid-80s.

8 day forecast

Seasonable temperatures are expected as we head into the new work week next week. There will be some chances for showers and thunderstorms returning as early as Monday night and continuing through Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.