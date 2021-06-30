Weather

Stormy start to Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A stormy start to Wednesday morning with showers and storms. Temperatures are also starting off pretty warm as well with most spots in the lower 70s.

Highs Wednesday will top out in the lower to mid-80s Wednesday afternoon with shower and storm chances to continue through the afternoon. There is a marginal risk for a severe storm this afternoon for the southern half of the state with damaging winds and hail as the biggest concerns. On Wednesday night, showers and storms will continue.

Shower and storm chances will continue through the first half of the day Thursday. As a cold front passes through the state, it should move showers out along with it! Highs will top out in the lower 80s. Humidity will decrease Thursday night and through Friday! By the end of the week, temperatures look exceptional with everyone in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine and very comfortable conditions.

You really couldn’t ask for better weather for the Independence Day weekend! Highs in the upper 70s this weekend with plenty of dry time both days! Next week temperatures start to trend a little warmer with highs in the mid-80s to start the week with partly sunny skies.