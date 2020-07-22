Stormy, rainy Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Scattered storms Wednesday morning with heavy rain possible throughout the morning drive. Scattered storms will continue through the afternoon. There could a strong to severe storms with damaging winds and heavy rain and the main threats.

Highs Wednesday will warm to the mid-80s. Tonight a few showers will linger with lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday a few spotty showers are possible with more dry time during the afternoon. Highs will warm slightly with most spots in the upper 80s.

Friday will be a toasty and humid afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. A hot and humid weekend with highs in the lower 90s both day with feel like temperatures in the mid-90s! Saturday will be mainly dry with lots of sunshine with a better chance of an isolated storm Sunday afternoon.

Next week, scattered storms are likely through midweek with highs in the mid to upper 80s.