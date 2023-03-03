Stormy, windy and wintry Friday!

Lots going on this morning with rain arriving during the morning with moderate to heavy rain. Winds will begin to kick up this morning with a Wind Advisory. Winds will be gusting upwards of 40-50 mph. Showers become scattered and could become severe. There is a slight risk of severe storms in the metro while areas in southern Indiana and northern Kentucky have an enhanced risk. Highs today will top out in the lower 50s. We also have a Flood Watch through early Saturday morning. We could pick up 2″-3″ widespread. This evening we will see rain transiton to snow and heavy at times up in northern Indiana and could impact areas as far south as Logansport. There is a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory for snow with 4″-8″ early Saturday morning.

A much quieter start to the weekend with highs rebounding to the lower 50s with some sunshine. Should see highs in the mid 50s Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain chances and mild temperatures will return Monday with highs in the mid 60s. Highs will trend cooler through the end of the week with highs in the lower to mid 40s through the end of the next week.