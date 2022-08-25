Weather

Stray shower chance with heat building

A nice start this morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 60s with a clear sky! Should be a warm afternoon with highs in the mid 80s with a stray shower chance early on in northern Indiana. Otherwise expect to see a quiet afternoon. A cold front will move across the state overnight with lows in the mid 60s. This cold front will generate some shower and storm chances through the morning on Friday. Most of the day will be dry with an isolated storm chance possible. Highs will remain warm in the mid 80s.

We dry out just in time for the weekend but temperatures will begin to trend much warmer! Highs Saturday in the mid 80s with loads of sunshine! Even warmer Sunday with highs approaching the upper 80s!

Rain chances and storm chances return Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll begin to cool off by the middle of next week with highs slipping to the lower 80s.