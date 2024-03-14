Strong storms possible Thursday

A few rounds of storms are possible through the day. Much colder temperatures move in behind the rain.

This morning:

This morning, we’re keeping an eye on a few isolated thunderstorms that are moving through the area. Most of these are staying below severe limits, but they are producing some heavy rain and, in some instances, some small hail. Much of the morning should be dry across central Indiana.

Thursday:

We’re watching two waves for the potential of severe storms. Much of central Indiana is at a slight risk for severe storms, with all modes of severe weather in play today.

The first wave will move in late this morning through early this afternoon. We’re watching a line of storms that will work through the central plains and likely arrive around central Indiana close to lunchtime. While the line should weaken as it approaches central Indiana, it will still likely have gusty winds that could flirt with severe limits.

Thursday night:

The second wave arrives after dinner time tonight. The potential is slightly higher for severe storms along this cold front that will pass through the state during the evening hours. All modes of severe weather are at play, with damaging winds and hail being the primary concerns. A few tornadoes can’t be ruled out if this line of storms becomes a bit broken in spots.

Friday:

Friday will be considerably colder, with rain chances in the morning around central and southern Indiana. The rest of the day looks cloudy and cooler, with highs in the mid-50s for the rest of the afternoon.

The weekend:

The weekend looks dry and chilly. Saturday will bring sunshine and highs in the mid and upper 50s. A weak and dry cold front moving through will produce some gusty winds Saturday night. It also ushers in much colder temperatures for Sunday. Sunshine with highs is struggling to get to 50 to wrap up the weekend.

8 day forecast:

The start of the new work week looks chilly. On Monday, we’ll see highs only in the upper 30s, and we could see a light rain and snow chance. We’ll bounce back to the mid-40s heading into Tuesday, and by Wednesday we’ll be in the mid-50s. By late this week, temperatures should rebound closer to 60, which is above average for this time of year.