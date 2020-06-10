Strong storms possible Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A record-breaking warm Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80°! A cloudy sky to start the morning, with clouds breaking apart late morning early afternoon.

Highs Wednesday will top out in the lower 80s with tropical humidity levels and storm chances! A cold front will pass through the state sparking up strong or severe storms with the main threats being damaging winds and hail with an isolated tornado the further east you go. Storm chances will diminish by midevening with lows falling to the lower 60s.

A quiet and more comfortable day Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and low humidity. Lots of sunshine expected as well. Friday we’ll have another system move through with an isolated shower chance possible through the day with highs in the lower 80s.

Great weekend ahead of us with highs in the lower to mid-70s with sunny skies. We’ll have a quiet and comfortable pattern settle in through midweek next week with high temperatures in the lower 80s.