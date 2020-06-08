Strong to severe storms possible on Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a warm Monday with low humidity, we will crank up the humidity for your Tuesday with strong to severe storms possible. Tropical Depression Cristobal will be responsible for the severe weather chances.

Monday night:

We will have a dry and mild night with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows bottom out in the upper 60s.

Tuesday:

Throughout your Tuesday, the remnants of Cristobal will move northward with the outer bands bringing showers and storm chances. We will start the day dry with partly cloudy skies.

Expect showers and storm coverage to increase through the afternoon hours. Some storms may reach severe limits.

A Slight Risk of severe weather is in place for most of central Indiana with damaging winds and up to a few brief tornadoes as the main threats.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Along with a warm day, it will be windy and very humid.

Wednesday:

We will calm down quite a bit weather wise with the chance for spotty showers with mostly cloudy skies.

Highs only top out in the upper 70s as we will cool down a bit. We will also continue to be windy throughout the day.

8 Day Forecast:

Enjoy a pleasant stretch of weather through the weekend with extended dry time and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The new work week for next week will kick off with highs in the low 80s and dry conditions.