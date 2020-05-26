Sultry Tuesday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Another warm and humid start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70°. Clouds and sunshine for Tuesday with a stray shower and storm chance through the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90°. Tuesday night shower chances diminish and lows cool to the upper 60s.

Another similar day Wednesday, just slightly cooler with highs in the lower 80s with a scattered shower or storm chance through the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday showers and storms look more widespread as a cold front approaches the state. Highs Thursday will still warm to the lower 80s with high humidity. Once the front passes through the state Friday shower chances move out, humidity decreases and temperatures will also cool.

Highs this weekend look refreshing and cool with Saturday and Sunday dry and sunny with highs in the lower 70s. It should be very comfortable through next week with highs climbing to the upper 70s to near 80° by next Tuesday.