Summerlike heat and humidity return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer heat and humidity have returned to the forecast.

Friday night:

Skies will become partly cloudy as winds pick up. Spotty downpours are possible for areas north of Interstate 70.

Saturday:

It’ll be mainly dry but we can’t rule out a passing early morning shower. Prepare for a warm and muggy afternoon as temperatures warm to the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday:

Spotty showers are possible for northern Indiana in the morning. We’ll be mainly dry, warm and muggy in the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Monday:

Prepare for record-breaking heat for the day. It’ll be hot and humid with high temperatures in the 90s. High 90

8 Day forecast:

The hot and humid summerlike heat will stick around into midweek. Several temperature records will fall around the state before a cold front brings cooler conditions Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will develop Wednesday night into Thursday.