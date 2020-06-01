Summer heat and humidity to return with storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a refreshing day to start the month of June, heat and humidity will return with chances for rain and storms.

Monday night:

We will have mostly cloudy skies with near normal low temperatures. Lows will bottom out in the upper 50s.

Tuesday:

A hot and humid air-mass will swing into the state for your Tuesday. We will have one of the warmest afternoons of the year with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80s.

Wednesday:

The hot and humid trend will continue through your Wednesday with the possibility of seeing our first 90° day of the year. This heat and humidity will lead to rain and storm chances for the afternoon hours and continue into the nighttime hours.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible as we have a Slight Risk for severe weather for all of central Indiana. Main threats will be damaging winds and large hail with torrential downpours.

8 Day Forecast:

We will slightly cool off for the rest of the week and through the weekend, but it will remain above average with high temperatures sticking around in the low to mid 80s. Showers and storm chances are in play from Wednesday through Sunday. The above normal temperature trend looks to continue for much of next week.