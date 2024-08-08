Summer heat takes a break this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Brief warm up today before picture perfect weather moves in this weekend.

This morning:

It’s a wonderful morning across the area. Mainly clear skies over much of the state with comfortable temperatures. Humidity remains somewhat elevated but not nearly as high as earlier in the week.

Thursday:

Sunshine returns for the day today, and as a result, we should be a little warmer than the low 80s we posted on Wednesday. I should make a run into the mid-80s for this afternoon. Dew point temperatures will be in the mid-60s, making for a somewhat muggy feel but not as bad as earlier in the week.

Thursday night:

Quiet weather tonight, with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows will dip down to the mid-60s.

Friday:

The cold front moves through the state on Friday, which will allow for cooler temperatures but, most importantly, much drier air to fill in across the state. This should set us up for a very nice stretch of weather well into the weekend. Highs will top out into the upper 70s for the afternoon hours.

This weekend:

Picture perfect weather heading into the weekend. Temperatures will be running about 5-10° below average for this time of year, and humidity will remain low. Highs will top out into the mid-70s on Saturday and the upper 70s on Sunday.

Extended forecast:

As we go deeper into the extended forecast, no significant rain chances are on the horizon. Temperatures will remain comfortable as we start off the work/school week next week. There will be a gradual warm-up as we head into the middle of the week.