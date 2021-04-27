Weather

Summer-like day!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower 60s with a clear sky. A very summer-like day with highs soaring to the lower 80s with a few clouds during the afternoon. Winds will be breezy Tuesday afternoon with sustained winds at 15-20 mph with gusts upwards of 35 mph.

Tuesday night clouds will be on the increase with lows in the mid-60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be very soggy days with showers and storms. Highs will still be above the seasonal highs with most spots in the mid-70s. We could see an isolated stronger thunderstorm with the entire state under a marginal risk of severe weather. Scattered storms will continue to Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. We could see some heavy rain from with lots of spots around 1″ of rain.

Dry weather moves in by the end of the week with highs in the lower 60s with sunshine. Highs will trend warmer with spots in the upper 60s to near 70° Saturday. Mid-70s Sunday afternoon with sun and clouds. Should remain dry with sunshine and highs in the mid-70s.