Warm, summer-like Wednesday!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A great start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid-50s with lots of sunshine! It’ll be one of the best days we see this week with highs in the lower 80s, a light breeze and plenty of sunshine! On Wednesday night a cold front will pass through the state cooling lows into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Thursday will be another great afternoon with pleasant temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Highs will top out in the mid-70s. Friday highs will rebound to the upper 70s to lower 80s with a few more clouds but will stay dry.

This weekend will be warm and dry for most but not all. Leftovers from Hurricane Delta could impact parts of Indiana. Areas south of I-70 have a good chance of showers late Saturday and Sunday while areas north of the I-70 could stay completely dry. Highs will top out in the mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday. A cold front next week will bring rain chances back on Tuesday with highs cooling to the 60s.