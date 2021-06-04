Weather

Summer-like weekend!

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few spots will pick up on some patchy fog Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Expect to see a dry and warm afternoon with highs in the mid-80s with nothing but sunshine! Lows Friday night will fall to the lower 60s.

Fantastic weekend with highs in the mid-80s with sunshine and rising humidity. Even warmer Sunday with highs flirting with 90°!

The next chance of rain moves in early next week with scattered showers and storms Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with our next weather maker. Highs will still be warm with everyone in the mid-80s. Spotty afternoon rain and storms look to stick around through the end of the week next week with highs in the mid-80s.

