Summer temperatures settle in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer heat moves in, bringing several rounds of 90° temperatures to central Indiana, with limited rain chances through the weekend.

Wednesday:

Sunny start to the day. A few clouds start to pop late morning, and a few isolated downpours/storms will also fire with the heating of the afternoon. Like Tuesday, coverage will be limited, but those lucky enough to get rain could get a good amount.

Highs top out in the upper 80s.

Wednesday night:

Mostly clear and again mild. Lows fall to the mid 60s.

Thursday:

Sunny morning with a few spotty showers/storms possible in the afternoon. Highs back to the upper 80s/lower 90s.

Friday:

Drier air settles in so no rain chance for the afternoon. Temps will likely be a few degree warmer, making for a hot end to the week. Most should make a run at 90°.

Weekend:

Hot and dry conditions this weekend, with highs around 90°. A few more clouds are possible on Sunday, but not enough to really limit temperatures much.

8 day forecast:

Some signs of an air mass change by early/mid week. Chance of showers/storms Monday and Tuesday should bring in some cooler air on the back end by mid-week, returning to more normal levels for early June.