Summer weather doesn’t get better than this

TONIGHT

Conditions remain mostly clear tonight, with lows dropping to around 55°F under west northwest breezes of 3 to 8 mph. A serene night ahead, ideal for any late summer outdoor plans.

TOMORROW

The week begins on a bright note with sunny skies and highs peaking near 79°F. Light winds turning west northwest at 5 to 8 mph in the morning enhance the pleasant conditions, perfect for any outdoor activities.

TOMORROW NIGHT

As the day closes, expect partly cloudy skies with lows around 59°F. Northwest winds will calm down in the evening, setting the stage for a peaceful night.

MONDAY

Another mostly sunny day with highs again around 79°F. Light and variable winds will continue, maintaining the mild weather pattern.

MONDAY NIGHT

The night brings mostly cloudy skies but remains dry, with temperatures gently settling to around 62°F. East winds will be light.

TUESDAY

Sunny and slightly warmer, reaching up to 83°F. Light east southeast winds picking up slightly will provide some gentle breezes through the day.

TUESDAY NIGHT

The evening remains partly cloudy with minimal changes, as temperatures drop to about 63°F. East winds will slow to a calm as night progresses.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny skies with a slight increase in temperature, forecasting a high near 84°F. Calm winds becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon, hinting at a stable, enjoyable midweek.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

The first signs of change with a 30% chance of showers after 2 AM. Mostly cloudy conditions prevail, with lows around 65°F. East winds of 3 to 6 mph.

THURSDAY

The likelihood of showers increases to 30% during the day, especially after 2 PM, under partly sunny skies and a high near 85°F. This marks a mild shift towards more unsettled weather.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Continuing the trend, there’s a 30% chance of evening showers and thunderstorms. It’ll be mostly cloudy with lows about 66°F. A gentle north northeast breeze at 5 to 7 mph will close out the night.

7 DAY FORECAST

Over the next week, we’ll enjoy continued pleasant and cooler-than-average temperatures with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. However, expect a gradual shift towards unsettled conditions midweek with potential showers and thunderstorms, particularly from Wednesday onward. This marks a gentle transition from the dry and comfortable days currently enjoyed, with increasing chances of precipitation as we move towards the end of the week.