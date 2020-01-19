Weather

Sunday evening forecast

Sunday evening forecast

Share

by: Ashley Brown
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prepare for a bitter cold start to the workweek.

TONIGHT: Very cold
LOW: 12

TOMORROW: Dry and cold
HIGH: 28
LOW: 17

SUNSET TONIGHT: 5:49 PM
SUNRISE TOMORROW: 8:02 AM

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE WEATHER STORIES

Mother accused of throwing gas on children, threatening to burn them

by: Aleah Hordges /

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prepare for a bitter cold start to the workweek.

TONIGHT: Very cold
LOW: 12

TOMORROW: Dry and cold
HIGH: 28
LOW: 17

SUNSET TONIGHT: 5:49 PM
SUNRISE TOMORROW: 8:02 AM

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Mother accused of throwing gas on children, threatening to burn them

News /

Fort Wayne Airport celebrates 10 years of growth

News /

2020 Democratic contenders link arms in MLK Jr. Day march

Politics /

Indiana lawmaker among thousands at Virginia gun-rights rally

Politics /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.