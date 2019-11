Good Saturday evening! It has been a wet and chilly day across Indiana with a steady rain mixed in with some sleet and snow at times. Rainfall totals have been between 1/4" and 1/2". Precipitation should end this evening followed by clearing skies late tonight. Lows will be near 30.

Warmer air will move in for Sunday and Monday. Highs on Sunday will be in the middle 40s along with some sunshine. Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the middle 50s.