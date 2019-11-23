Sunday sunshine returns

Good Saturday evening! It has been a wet and chilly day across Indiana with a steady rain mixed in with some sleet and snow at times. Rainfall totals have been between 1/4″ and 1/2″. Precipitation should end this evening followed by clearing skies late tonight. Lows will be near 30.

Warmer air will move in for Sunday and Monday. Highs on Sunday will be in the middle 40s along with some sunshine. Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the middle 50s.

The extended outlook shows another cold front moving in on Tuesday producing a band of rain showers by Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be mild with temps in the middle 50s. Wednesday will be dry, windy and colder with temps in the 40s. Another storm system will arrive late Friday and Saturday generating more rain showers. Much colder weather will produce snow showers on Sunday.