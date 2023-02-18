Weather

Sunny and breezy Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a chilly Friday, temperatures bounced back nicely Saturday into the upper 40s. Mild air will be the trend through the next few days.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase to mostly cloudy skies. Isolated chance at an early AM sprinkle. Low temperature in the mid-30s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, breezy. Wind gusts close to 30 mph. High temperatures in the mid-50s.

MONDAY: Presidents Day will feature partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be above average in the low to mid-50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Our next chance at soaking rain arrives Wednesday and lasts into early Thursday. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees both of these days before temperatures tumble into the 40s to close next week.