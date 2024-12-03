Sunny and cold Tuesday | Dec. 3, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Unseasonably cold temperatures continue for another day. Windy and warmer conditions briefly return Wednesday.

This morning:

Cold temperatures again to start off the morning. After yesterday’s snow, there are still a few slick spots around Central Indiana, mainly on lesser-traveled roads. Bridges and overpasses may be a bit icy as well over the next several hours.

Meanwhile, temperatures are in the teens under mostly clear skies this morning.

Tuesday:

Drier air moves into the region today, allowing for a lot more sunshine. Despite this, temperatures will remain below average, but slightly warmer than the past few days. Highs will top out near freezing this afternoon.

Tuesday night:

Cloud cover will be on the increase as we head into the evening and overnight hours. We should remain relatively quiet; however, we could see a slight chance for some light freezing drizzle in western portions of the state by daybreak on Wednesday. This could create some slick spots in the early morning hours.

Overnight Lows will fall to the mid-20s.

Wednesday:

Another storm system coming through on Wednesday will bring the potential for light freezing drizzle during the morning hours across Central Indiana. Well, this doesn’t look to be heavier widespread; it does not take much freezing. drizzle to really slick up the roads. Be advised that things could be slow for the Wednesday morning drive.

Meanwhile, clouds will continue to increase. Winds will also get stronger and temperatures will warm quickly as we get later in the day. High temperatures will top out into the lower 40s with wind gusts exceeding 30 mph.

A cold front moving through during the evening hours will bring a quick burst of scattered snow showers. Not much in accumulation is expected, but as we saw on Monday night, just a little bit can create some big problems on the roads. Could be possible as we head into your Wednesday night.

It’s another sharp cooldown for the end of the week behind Wednesday’s front. High temperatures will only top out into the mid-20s on Thursday and barely above 30° on Friday.

Here’s some good news. We do see some warming temperatures on the way starting this weekend. I should get closer to average both Saturday and Sunday as we top out into the mid-40s. There will be a slight rain chance coming our way as we head into Sunday. Much better rain chances for the first few days of next week, which could see high temperatures returning back to the 50s