Sunny and dry through the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Enjoy Sunny, dry and comfortable conditions as we head into the weekend.



Tonight: A beautiful night to grill out or to hang out as it will be a calm and cool night with mostly clear skies. The Indiana Fever take on Atlanta Dream and the set tip off is at 7 P.M.

Tomorrow: High pressure continues to sit over our area bringing dry air, mild temperatures, and low humidity.

The Weekend: The gates open for the Indiana state fair on Friday morning. Friday will be a perfect day at the state fair, enjoy a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures warm to the mid 80s.

8 Day forecast: We will have mild and dry air in place for the next few days. The next chance of rain won’t be until next Tuesday. This month we were below average for rainfall as the average is 4.55″ and we have received 3.86″.