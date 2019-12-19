Home/Latest News, Weather, Weather Blog/Sunny, quiet end to week

Sunny, quiet end to week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conditions will be clear and chilly Thursday night.

Thursday night: Skies will be mostly clear across much of the state. It’s going to be chilly but not as cold as Thursday morning. Lows will fall into the upper teens to 20 degrees. Winds will begin to drop later Thursday night.

Friday: High pressure will stay in control for the end of the workweek. Look for mostly sunny skies all day Friday with highs right around normal for this time of year. After starting in the lower 20s in the morning, temperatures will climb into the upper 30s for the afternoon.

Friday night: Skies will stay mostly clear and temperatures will fall into the upper 20s.

Saturday: We’ll start the weekend off with lots of sunshine. No need for the umbrella if you’re doing some last-minute Christmas shopping. It will be a little warmer with highs climbing into the lower 40s.

8-Day Forecast: The big weather story throughout the next several days will be the warming trend. Temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 40s Sunday and Monday. Skies will stay mostly sunny. Highs will climb into the upper 40s near 50 for Christmas Eve. Clouds will increase a little and we’ll see a few showers possible late Christmas Day.

