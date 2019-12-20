Home/Latest News, Weather, Weather Blog/Sunny and warm weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Cloudy and cool this evening.

TONIGHT: We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. No rain or snow is expected tonight. Lows will fall into the middle to upper 20s.

SATURDAY: We may see a few clouds to start the day but look for lots of sunshine throughout the afternoon. Winds will be light and highs climb into the lower 40s. Our normal high temperature for this time of year is 37.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear. We may see a few clouds pass through but much of the night should be clear. Lows will fall close to 30. Winter officially begins tonight at 11:19 p.m.

SUNDAY: Skies stay mostly sunny throughout the day. It’s going to be a few degrees warmer than Saturday. Highs climb in the middle 40s.

MONDAY: The quiet and mild weather continues for the next several days. Mostly sunny skies continue on Monday with highs climbing into the upper 40s close to 50.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures continue to warm into the lower 50s for much of the week. Skies become partly cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday but it will continue to be dry. There’s a chance for a few rain showers late Thursday and Friday. But our chances for a white Christmas look pretty low. Temperatures will be near 50 for Christmas Day.

