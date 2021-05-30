Weather

Sunny, dry and pleasant for race day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A chilly start across much of central Indiana with clear skies and temperatures in the 40s. We’ll see lots of sunshine Sunday and it will be dry for race day.

TODAY: After a chilly and clear start we’ll see lots of sunshine for the Indianapolis 500. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday but still 5-8 degrees below normal. Winds stay light out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Highs climb close to 70.

TONIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy later tonight. It won’t be as chilly as it has the last couple of mornings. Lows fall near 50.

MONDAY: The weather will be pleasant for any Memorial Day services. Look for clouds to increase a little during the day. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs climbing around 73.

TUESDAY: Clouds really increase throughout much of Tuesday. Showers will be possible late Tuesday. Highs climb into the middle 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: We’ll see a few showers and thunderstorms possible for the middle and end of the week. Temperatures slowly begin to rise back to normal for the end of the week. Next weekend will look and feel like summer! Look for partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the 80s.