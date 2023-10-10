Sunny Tuesday, rain returns for some Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Temperatures will remain around 5-10° below average Tuesday afternoon.

This morning:

Many areas are chilly enough for some patchy frost – especially north of Indianapolis.

A clear sky and calm wind is allowing for the free fall in temperatures this morning.

Tuesday:

Very quiet weather today, with sunny conditions and light winds. Highs top out in the upper 50s in the north, and the lower to mid 60s across central and southern Indiana.

Tuesday night:

Clear conditions will allow for another round of chilly temperatures as well as some patchy frost – especially for areas north of Indianapolis. Lows fall to the middle/upper 30s.

Wednesday:

A warm front will push through the state, sparking a few rounds of showers – as early as the morning hours for areas in western Indiana. Early to mid afternoon for central and eastern Indiana.

Highs should b ea bit closer to average, topping out in the mid 60s.

Thursday:

Warm front moves north of central Indiana. Showers will continue along the Indiana/Michigan state line, but the rest of the state should remain dry.

Highs will be much warmer, topping out in the middle 70s.

8 day forecast:

Strong area of low pressure will bring much needed, widespread rain to the area by Friday afternoon and evening. There is a chance for a few thunderstorms as well. It will also be our last very mild day on this run, before a cold front swings through Friday night, crashing our temperatures for the weekend and into early next week. Some lingering light showers will also be possible Saturday – Monday.