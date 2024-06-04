Sunny & warm Tuesday; storm chances return late

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conditions remain muggy through Wednesday.

This morning:



There are just a few cirrus clouds overhead this morning; otherwise, we are quiet and very mild, with numbers hovering into the mid-60s.

Tuesday:

Much of the day will be left with mostly sunny to eventually partly cloudy skies. Hot and humid conditions will continue, with highs in the mid- and upper-80s. Dew points will be hovering in the lower 60s, making it feel a little more uncomfortable.

Tuesday night:

We’re partly to mostly cloudy heading into the evening hours. There is a low chance for some isolated showers or even a rumble of thunder through the late-night hours. Overnight lows will fall to around 70°.

Wednesday:

There’s a cold front moving through the region on Wednesday, which will trigger some scattered showers and thunderstorms from midday into the afternoon hours. There is a potential for some heavy downpours at times. Rain should pull away by the evening and overnight hours. High temperatures will top out around 80°.

Late week:

Cooler and drier air will settle in for the back half of the work week. High temperatures will be near 80° on Thursday with sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-70s on Friday.

This weekend:

Temperatures will rebound a bit heading into the weekend. Highs will hit the upper 70s on both Saturday and Sunday. It does turn a little more muggy to end the weekend on Sunday, and that could bring a few scattered rain chances to the area.

8 day forecast:

Temperatures look to be warming as we head into the early portions of next week. On Monday, we’ll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with highs near 80. High temperatures will hold into the low to mid-80s on Tuesday.