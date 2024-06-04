Sunny & warm Tuesday; storm chances return late
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conditions remain muggy through Wednesday.
This morning:
There are just a few cirrus clouds overhead this morning; otherwise, we are quiet and very mild, with numbers hovering into the mid-60s.
Tuesday:
Much of the day will be left with mostly sunny to eventually partly cloudy skies. Hot and humid conditions will continue, with highs in the mid- and upper-80s. Dew points will be hovering in the lower 60s, making it feel a little more uncomfortable.
Tuesday night:
We’re partly to mostly cloudy heading into the evening hours. There is a low chance for some isolated showers or even a rumble of thunder through the late-night hours. Overnight lows will fall to around 70°.
Wednesday:
There’s a cold front moving through the region on Wednesday, which will trigger some scattered showers and thunderstorms from midday into the afternoon hours. There is a potential for some heavy downpours at times. Rain should pull away by the evening and overnight hours. High temperatures will top out around 80°.
Late week:
Cooler and drier air will settle in for the back half of the work week. High temperatures will be near 80° on Thursday with sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-70s on Friday.
This weekend:
Temperatures will rebound a bit heading into the weekend. Highs will hit the upper 70s on both Saturday and Sunday. It does turn a little more muggy to end the weekend on Sunday, and that could bring a few scattered rain chances to the area.
8 day forecast:
Temperatures look to be warming as we head into the early portions of next week. On Monday, we’ll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with highs near 80. High temperatures will hold into the low to mid-80s on Tuesday.