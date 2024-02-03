Sunny weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gearing up for a bright and beautiful weekend, with mild temperatures rolling into the work week.

Saturday:

A few areas of low cloud cover has been noted on satellite this morning. We may have to deal with some clouds for the northern half of the state for the early morning, but clouds should break up by mid morning, making for a bright and warmer day. Highs top out in the middle/upper 40s.

Saturday night:

A few high clouds possible, but otherwise we are clear and chilly. Lows dip to the upper 20s/lower 30s.

Sunday:

Quiet weather continues with slightly warmer temperatures to wrap up the weekend. Highs top out in the upper 40s/lower 50s.

8 day forecast:

Very quiet pattern heading into next week, allowing for well above average temperatures and lots of sunshine through the end of the week. Next chance for rain arrives late Thursday night into Friday, where temperatures could flirt with 60° before rain arrives.

Long range patter looks to remain mild through the middle of the month.