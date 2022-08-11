Weather

Sunshine, near- to below-normal temperatures ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Isolated showers and storms moved through the area Thursday evening, but will move out later in the night.

Clear conditions will return Friday, just in time for the weekend.

TONIGHT: As showers and storms leave the area, we will settle into cooler and comfortable conditions. Temperatures overnight will be below normal, falling into the high 50s.

TOMORROW: Friday will be a fantastic day to end the workweek. We kick off the day on the cooler side with temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures will warm to the 80s by the afternoon hours. High humidity values will not be an issue, so it will be rather comfortable outdoors.

TOMORROW NIGHT: We will end the week with partly cloudy skies in the overnight hours. A north wind will keep temperatures cool Friday night.

8-DAY FORECAST: A slight chance of showers and storms will return Saturday evening and Sunday, but were not expected to be impressive. Enjoy a terrific start to next week with sunny and clear conditions. Temperatures will be near to below normal with highs in the low 80s. These conditions are expected to last the entirety of next week.