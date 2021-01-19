Sunshine returns Tuesday!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold and cloudy start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid-20s. Sunshine should return mid-morning through the afternoon with highs in the lower 30s.

Tuesday night, we’ll have a quick-hitting area of low pressure that will bring a few snow around late this evening. Lows will fall to the mid-20s.

Wednesday will be the start of a quiet and warmer stretch. Highs should warm to the mid-30s with a mostly sunny sky. Thursday looks even better with sunshine and highs in the lower to mid-40s. Slightly cooler to end the week with most spots in the lower 30s.

This weekend looks split with Saturday being the better of the days. It should be dry and mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s. The next weather maker arrives on Sunday, bringing the chance of a light wintry mix to shower with highs in the lower 40s. The 40s will stick around through the first half of the week with showers.