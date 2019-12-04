Sunshine returns Wednesday!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to the morning with temperatures near freezing but we wake up to sunshine! It’s the brightest day we’ve seen in a few days with highs warming to the mid-40s. Winds will be a bit breezy Wednesday with winds out of the SW at 15-20 mph.

Wednesday night skies will clear out and lows will fall to the upper 20s.

Thursday will be the best day we see this week with highs flirting with 50° and a mainly sunny sky! Our next weather maker is brewing in southern California and will track its way across southern Indiana early Friday morning. This will bring a chance of light rain south of I-70 through the morning drive with areas north of Indy staying dry. Everyone will see sunshine during the afternoon with highs in the 40s.

This weekend looks split with Saturday being the better of the two days with lots of sunshine through the afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. We’ll break into the 50s Sunday with a few light showers through the afternoon.

Better chance for rain Monday with widespread showers through most of the day. Much colder air will move in behind the cold front and will transition leftover rain to light flurries Tuesday morning. Highs by midweek will plummet as an arctic cold front ushers in much colder air. Highs will only warm to the mid 30s Tuesday.