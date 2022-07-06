Weather

Sweltering day ahead

Another sweltering day ahead of us with temperatures this morning starting off in the lower 80s! There are a few shower and storms in northern Indiana that will stay in northern portions of the state. We do have a scattered storm chance with highs in the lower 90s this afternoon. Feel-like temperatures will feel like the lower 100s. Tonight lows will bottom out in the mid 70s.

Storm chances will be around through the end of the week with highs remaining toasty in the lower 90s through Friday!

Relief is in sight for this weekend with highs cooling to the lower 80s Saturday with sunshine. Mid 80s will wrap up the weekend with sunshine!

Highs will warm through early next week with highs in the upper 80s with rain chances Tuesday.