Weather

Sweltering Wednesday with storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hot temperatures and high dew points will last most of the week. The humidity will sparks showers and isolated storms later in the week.

Weather Alert: Heat Advisory Tomorrow 1 PM to 8 PM

Tonight: Warm and dry conditions expect to last during the evening hours. Low 73

Tomorrow: Prepare for high heat and humidity with temperatures in 90s. The heat index will rise to the triple-digits, feeling like 100+ Wednesday afternoon. Some isolated showers and storms will develop south-east of Indy. There is even the chance for isolated strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening hours with damaging winds and hail being the main threats.

Tomorrow Night: Storms will lingering going into the evening hours. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s.

Thursday: Temperatures will fall back into the 80s and dew point temperature will also drop, so it won’t be as uncomfortable outside. Highs look to rise into the upper 80s.

8-Day Forecast: 90-degree temperatures return for both the end of the week and going into the weekend. With hot temperatures paired with higher humidity values, the air will feel heavy and thick. The heat will advance the potential for showers and storms from Sunday to Tuesday.