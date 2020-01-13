Home/Weather/Weather Blog/Temperatures back to the 50s

Weather Blog

Temperatures back to the 50s

Monday evening forecast

by: Marcus Bailey
Posted:

I

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another surge of milder air moves in for the middle of the week.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy and chilly with lows in mid 30s

TUESDAY:

Should see peeks of sun from time to time, with mild temps into the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Cold front swings through the state by the afternoon, sparking a few light showers. New rainfall amounts should be light.

THURSDAY:

Dry and colder with highs only in the 30s

FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND:

Potent system brings the chance of accumulating snow Friday, before changing to rain on Saturday. Too early for specific snowfall amounts, but total PRECIP (liquid) amounts could be around 1″-2″.

NEXT WEEK:

Pattern flip is looking more likely heading into the next week, with much colder and drier air set to settle into Indiana

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

