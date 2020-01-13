Temperatures back to the 50s

I
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another surge of milder air moves in for the middle of the week.
TONIGHT:
Cloudy and chilly with lows in mid 30s
TUESDAY:
Should see peeks of sun from time to time, with mild temps into the mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY:
Cold front swings through the state by the afternoon, sparking a few light showers. New rainfall amounts should be light.
THURSDAY:
Dry and colder with highs only in the 30s
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND:
Potent system brings the chance of accumulating snow Friday, before changing to rain on Saturday. Too early for specific snowfall amounts, but total PRECIP (liquid) amounts could be around 1″-2″.
NEXT WEEK:
Pattern flip is looking more likely heading into the next week, with much colder and drier air set to settle into Indiana