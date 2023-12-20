Temperatures warming up!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quiet weather with warming temperatures for the rest of the work week.

Wednesday:

After a cold start to the week, the pattern flips and warmer temperatures settle in. The day promises dry and quiet conditions, with temperatures ranging from the mid-40s to around 50.

Thursday/Friday:

Above average temperatures continue, despite cloud cover increasing.. Highs are expected to range from the lower 40s northeast to the lower 50s southwest. The dry spell continues into Friday, with a potential increase in cloud cover, setting the stage for changes over the weekend.

Christmas weekend:

The weekend introduces the chance of rain, primarily late Friday into Friday night, as an upper low from moves into the area. Showers look to be spotty both Saturday and Sunday. Potential for more widespread rain moves in for Christmas. Temperatures will be quite a bit above average, with most areas at least hitting the lower 50s.

8 day forecast:

Pattern looks to remain active through the rest of the week, with more rain on the way for Tuesday and potentially Wednesday. There is some projections that bring in a shot of much colder air for Wednesday/Thursday – but overall pattern heading into the end of the year remains seasonably mild.