Terrific Tuesday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Above average temperatures return for the rest of the week.

This morning:

We’re keeping an eye on some patchy fog developing in northern portions of the state. For the most part, fog should remain relatively light, but there may be an isolated area with dense fog through daybreak.

Temperatures are a bit cooler this morning, with several communities already in the 40s.

Tuesday:

Outside of some patchy morning fog, expect sunny and mild conditions today, with highs returning to the middle 70s.

There is a chance for a few showers working through far northern counties later this afternoon. Much of central Indiana remain dry.

Tuesday night:

Partly cloudy conditions overnight. Temperatures shouldn’t be quite as chilly, with lows dipping to the lower/middle 50s.

Wednesday:

Warming trend continues with temperatures running a good 5° above average, topping out in the loewr 80s.

Thursday:

Should be the warmest day of the week, with sunny skies and highs topping out in the middle 80s.

8 day forecast:

Quiet weather continues heading into the weekend, with highs hovering around 80° both days. There is a slight chance for rain Monday.

7 day rainfall forecast: