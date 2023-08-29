Terrific Tuesday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quiet and comfortable conditions for much of this week. Another round of 90s possible for the holiday weekend.

Tuesday:

Ridge of high pressure continues to hover overhead, leaving us quiet and comfortable for the day, with slightly below average temperatures. Highs top out in the lower 80s this afternoon.

Tuesday night:

A weak boundary will move through from the north. There’s not much moisture with this surface front, but we can’t rule out a spotty shower or even a storm for the early evening hours. Most areas should remain dry.

Lows fall the lower 60s.

Wednesday:

Another shot of refreshing Canadian air will drop our temperatures a few degrees. Expect highs on Wednesday in the middle 70s.

Thursday:

Another beautiful and quiet day. Highs top out in the middle/upper 70s.

8 day forecast:

Another heat dome will be building to our west this week, and will slowly work into the Midwest for the holiday weekend and beyond. High temperatures should bounce back to the middle 80s for Friday, and near 90 for much of the weekend and into much of next week. The difference with this upcoming heat wave, is that humidity should be much lower than last week, so heat stress level should be down quite a bit. Very little to no rain chances are expected over the next 8-10 days.