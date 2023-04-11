Terrific Tuesday forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quiet and mild weather continues for the next several days, with rain chances returning for the weekend.

Tuesday:

Expect another heavy dose of sunshine and warmer temperatures, as the Midwest continues to bask in quiet pattern of a large ridge of high pressure to our east. Highs should reach the middle 70s for most, with some areas making a run at 80° this afternoon.

Tuesday night:

A few clouds rolling in overnight, otherwise we are quiet and comfortably cool. Lows fall to the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Wednesday/Thursday

Pattern remains quiet through the mid-week, with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs should hit the upper 70s for most.

Rain returns:

A weak cold front will be rolling in for the weekend. We likely will see a few isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm for Friday. Better rain and storm chances arrive with the cold front passage Saturday afternoon/evening. Some lingering showers hang around for the first half of the day on Sunday.

No severe weather is expected, and rainfall amounts are expected be light.

Winds will pick up for both days this weekend, with gusts between 25-35mph at times.

Much cooler temperatures move beginning Sunday.