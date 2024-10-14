The coolest air of the season moves in | Oct. 14, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Areas of frost will be possible over the next few overnights.

This morning:

Mainly quiet conditions here for this morning with mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures, with numbers hovering into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday:

A cold front moving through the Midwest will usher in some breezy conditions across our area. Also partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will struggle today as the cold moves through, with highs only topping out into the mid and upper 50s across the state. There is a slight chance for a few showers in the late afternoon.

Monday night:

A cold front continues to move through the state, sparking a few spotty showers this evening, mainly over the northern half of the state. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy and chilly, with temperatures falling to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tuesday:

With the exception of a few spotty showers early in the morning on Tuesday, look for partly cloudy and quiet conditions as high pressure settles in for the day. It will be the coolest day of the season so far, with highs only topping out into the mid-50s for the afternoon.



Tuesday night:

With the clear conditions, look for areas of frost to develop late Tuesday night as overnight lows fall to the mid-30s.

Wednesday:

The Canadian air continues to hover over the area for the midweek. High temperatures on Wednesday only top out into the mid-upper 50s. We will likely see another round of frost on Wednesday night.

7 day forecast:

Temperatures will begin to moderate starting Thursday as high as return to the lower 60s, and by Friday and into the weekend we’re looking at or above average in terms of temperatures. There are no significant rain chances over the next 7 to 10 days, which will continue to enhance the drought conditions across our area and the fire risks over the state.