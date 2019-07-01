INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re tracking heat, humidity and the chance for storms.

Monday Night

A few isolated showers and storms will develop tonight. Mostly cloudy and mild overnight as temperatures briefly fall to the low 70s.

Tuesday

The hot and humid pattern continues tomorrow. Expect near 90 degree heat by afternoon with heat index values in the mid 90s. Isolated showers and storms will bring spotty heavy downpours Tuesday afternoon/evening.

Wednesday

The summer heat sticks around with another hot day Wednesday as temperatures warm to the upper 80s. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday afternoon with heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong winds.

Thursday

We’re not as hot but very humid for your 4th of July Holiday. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s Thursday afternoon with scattered thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening.

8 Day forecast:

Enjoy a gradual cooling trend as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The trend of very warm and muggy days will stick around through the weekend and for much of next week.

