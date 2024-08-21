The space station will fly over central Indiana the next 2 mornings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fantastic weather has settled into central Indiana, making it the perfect opportunity to see the International Space Station.

There are usually many passes from the space station in a given month, but most are too low on the horizon for us to see. Not to mention, sometimes our weather does not cooperate for some of the best viewing chances

Best viewing this week

Indianapolis will have two visible passes in the next two mornings. Mostly clear skies are forecasted for each of these days.

Thursday morning’s pass begins at 6:14 a.m. EDT and lasts six minutes. A maximum height of 36 degrees will be reached, with the space station first appearing on the west horizon and ending on the northeast horizon.

(WISH Photo)

Friday’s pass will be slightly higher in the sky and more visible. This flyover will begin at 49 degrees above the western horizon and end low on the northeast horizon. The duration of this pass will be only four minutes, which is shorter than Thursday’s pass-by.

(WISH Photo)

These times all apply to Indianapolis for the upcoming flyovers. If you want times for your specific location, you visit the Spot the Station website here. Through the end of August, there won’t be many passes more visible than the next two mornings.