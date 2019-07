INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A warm and muggy start to the morning with temperatures already in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will only continue to climb through the day. We have an excessive heat warning this afternoon through Sunday evening as temperatures climb to the mid-90s Thursday. Feel-like temperatures will top out at 105° today. There could be a stray shower or storm this afternoon but most areas will stay dry.

A sizzling end to the week with temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 90s with high humidity making it feel like 105-110° with a mainly sunny sky.