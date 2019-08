INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A mild and muggy start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. Should stay sunny through the rest of the morning and through the afternoon.

A few showers and storms will develop later on Thursday evening with some turning strong to maybe severe with the main threats being damaging winds and hail. Highs will warm to the upper 80s to nearing 90 Thursday afternoon. Tonight, showers and storm activity will die down and most spots will cool to the mid-60s.