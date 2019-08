INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A few scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. Showers and storms will remain very scattered through the day with highs warming to the upper 70s. Showers and storms should diminish through the late evening hours with lows falling to the mid-60s.

Friday is looking like a fantastic day with highs running cooler than normal with low humidity! Highs will warm to the mid-70s with a partly cloudy sky!