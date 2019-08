A great start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s! Clear and quiet with sunshine through the rest of the morning and afternoon. Highs today will warm to the lower 80s. A cold front out west will slide south and spark up storms in Illinois and NW Indiana late tonight and through the overnight hours. There is a Marginal risk in NW Indiana for a stronger storm overnight.

That same cold front will continue to slide into central Indiana which will spark up isolated storms through the day. There will be plenty of dry time during the day with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will remain in the lower 80s.